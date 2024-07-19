Forest Service calls abandoned campfires across Southern Colorado a ‘dangerous trend’

More than 130 reports of unattended or abandoned campfires have come in to a regional dispatch center in Pueblo so far this year. That's according to the U.S. Forest Service out of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands office.

The agency called this a “dangerous trend” and urged southern Colorado campers to familiarize themselves with fire restrictions, have access to plenty of water, and assess nearby vegetation before making a campfire.

Human causes, including abandoned coals, account for nearly 90 percent of wildfires. Within the Pueblo Interagency Dispatch Center region–which includes southern Colorado, Denver, and all of Kansas–human activity led to 130 wildfires last year.

An unattended fire at a campsite likely caused the Interlaken wildfire in June, which destroyed 700 acres in Park County. The Marshall fire in 2021 burned the most buildings of any fire in Colorado history. It was partially caused by smoldering embers.

Violating fire regulations can result in a $5,000 fine or six months of jail time. Violators can also be held responsible for fire suppression costs if their campfire causes a wildfire.

To ensure your fire is out, the Forest Service recommends drowning the fire, using a shovel to mix coals with water, and monitoring the ashes until they’re cold.

If you see an unattended campfire, extinguish it, note its location, and report it to the PIDC.