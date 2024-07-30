Man fatally stabbed at Colorado Springs homeless shelter

A man was killed Sunday afternoon at the Springs Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter near downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says 33-year-old Rocky West is in custody and faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing 25-year-old Isaiah Curtis Plair. The incident is currently under investigation.

“After nearly 30 years without such a tragedy, we at Springs Rescue Mission are heartsick that such violence has visited a place intentionally and prayerfully designed to protect our guests,” said Jack Briggs, president and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission in a statement on Monday.

Police responded to the call for service at 2:36 p.m. According to a release from CSPD, officers arrived at the Springs Rescue Mission at 5 W Las Vegas St. to find Plair dead with at least one stab wound. Police said the altercation is “being investigated as a homicide” while they await the determination of cause and manner from the Coroner’s office.

According to the police department, Sunday’s incident was the 65th call for service CSPD has received from the Springs Rescue Mission this year, compared to 427 calls for service in all of 2023.

“Moving forward, we will continue working closely with local authorities and first responders to understand the full scope of what happened and ensure all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” said Briggs.

CSPD asks anyone with information about Sunday’s incident to call (719) 444-4000 or (719) 634-STOP (7867) if you wish to remain anonymous.