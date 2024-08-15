Bail increased for anti-violence activist accused of shooting man outside Commerce City water park

Lumumba Sayers, a community anti-violence activist charged with murder, on Thursday requested a reduction in his $1 million cash-only bond so he can be released from jail while he awaits trial, citing an outpouring of support from the community, and his ties to Metro Denver.

Then the family of the victim, Malcolm Watson, had their say.

“I feel that this monster should not be allowed bail,” said Denesha Stevenson, the older sister of Watson, as she fought back tears. “He heinously committed a crime of killing my brother, my baby brother, my best friend.”

The judge was convinced. He raised the bail amount to $5 million.

In the hearing in Adams County district court, Stevenson had noted that the shooting occurred at a public water park where hard-working families gathered to enjoy the rest of the summer.

“A great man and an activist isn’t defined by someone who passes out backpacks. A great man and activist is described as someone who’s honest, reliable, stands up for the rights, and has respect for life,” said Stevenson. “This monster has proven that he cannot be a productive member of society.”

According to court documents, police believe Sayers shot Watson in the head at close range at a water park in Commerce City on Saturday. The investigation, according to court records, indicates that Sayers believed that Watson was responsible for Sayers’s son’s death last year.

The court session was thrown into disarray when a woman identifying herself as Watson’s mother spoke, arguing that Sayers's community activism was not a reason to be let out of jail to await trial on a murder charge.

“If you let this man out on a lower bond, your honor, that’s the message you’re sending out: I can say a couple of slogans, I can pat a couple of heads, shake a couple of hands, give out a couple of dollars, but because I’m grieving, I can go kill somebody else’s kid.”

She then began screaming in the court, and Sayers, wearing a jail jumpsuit, was escorted out and the hearing briefly stopped. After the judge implored her to respect court decorum, Sayers was brought back in and the hearing continued.

Multiple family members of the victim spoke against a reduction in bond. They told the judge that they feared for their safety and the safety of the community.

Angela Cortez said she was with Watson on the day of the shooting. She said they had spent all day shopping for Watson’s child’s birthday party. She said after Watson was shot, Watson’s child said, “Why did you just kill my dad?”

The prosecution then asked for an increase in the bond — a $5 million cash-only bond, citing concerns that Sayers can raise large sums of money, that a GoFundMe page had been set up for Sayers, that Sayers was caught on camera trying to plant a gun on the victim, who was carrying birthday supplies when Sayers shot him five times, once in the head.

Adams District Court judge Jeffrey Ruff said he was compelled by what Watson’s family said in court, that they are in fear for their own safety, but also the wider community safety concerns.

“A lot of really good, hard-working people living in very close proximity to that park, people just trying to get by, and their entire world was turned upside down by gunfire,” said Ruff.

He ordered the bond increased to a $5 million cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is now scheduled for October.