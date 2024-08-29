Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater agrees to changes to address noise complaints

Operators of the Ford Amphitheater — a new outdoor concert venue that opened earlier this month in northern Colorado Springs — have agreed to a series of additional measures to limit the sound levels heard in the surrounding neighborhood.

The joint announcement from the office of Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Venu, the operating company formerly known as Notes Live, came just a day after the city council heard hours of public complaints of widespread noise pollution in the amphitheater’s opening weeks.

Venu stated its own measurements of ambient concert noise outside the amphitheater during performances had been in compliance with the company’s original commitments. Still, Venu recognized “the need to try alternative mitigation strategies” to address the complaints.

A meeting Wednesday among top city staff and Venu executives resulted in four major “action items.”

No Fireworks: Several who addressed the city council Tuesday said the regular use of fireworks at the amphitheater’s early concerts exacerbated PTSD symptoms; others complained the explosions kept them awake. Venu committed to not using fireworks, with the possible exception of the 4th of July. Increasing the Eastern Sound Barrier: City officials said a new restaurant space on the eastern perimeter of the amphitheater will increase the thickness of a sound barrier on that side of the complex. Currently, a two-foot thick wall stands on the eastern perimeter at 28-50 feet high. Venu said an additional restaurant would increase the thickness to 50 feet or more, which should better insulate sound. The new restaurant would be in place for the 2025 season. Sound Containment Measures: Venu said it would be using sound data from concerts to explore further options for keeping sound within the venue, like adjusting the position of speakers at the sight. Additional Physical Mitigation: Venu provided the least amount of detail in this last action item, saying the company would explore additional mitigation options “pending the results of sound containment research.”

“We ask for the community’s patience and grace as additional research is conducted and these actions are developed and applied,” the Wednesday press release stated.

The next performances at the Ford Amphitheater include Dierks Bentley on Friday evening, followed by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on Saturday evening.