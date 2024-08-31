Photos: It’s the last weekend for the 2024 Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair wraps up on Labor Day after 11 days of fair food, farm animals, games, rides and music at the fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Friday evening kicked off the last weekend of festivities and families came out ready to try some Sloppers, turkey legs, deep fried Oreos and more fun fair food. Here's a taste of what we saw.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A couple poses with a caricature of themselves at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Two young kids play with yellow toy ducks floating in a pool at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A man shows off his slopper meal from The Slopper Hut at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Kids enjoy a pony ride at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Jaylyn shows off her mermaid face paint at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Workers grill turkey legs at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News People stand in line for Italian sausage sandwiches from a Pass Key food stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A wahlburgers food stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A pool of floating toy turtles is under a spotlight at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Friends pose with their prizes at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.