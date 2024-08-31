Photos: It’s the last weekend for the 2024 Colorado State Fair

By Stephanie Rivera
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A neon carnival sign lights up at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

The Colorado State Fair wraps up on Labor Day after 11 days of fair food, farm animals, games, rides and music at the fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Friday evening kicked off the last weekend of festivities and families came out ready to try some Sloppers, turkey legs, deep fried Oreos and more fun fair food. Here's a taste of what we saw.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A couple poses with a caricature of themselves at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Two young kids play with yellow toy ducks floating in a pool at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A man shows off his slopper meal from The Slopper Hut at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Kids enjoy a pony ride at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Jaylyn shows off her mermaid face paint at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Workers grill turkey legs at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
People stand in line for Italian sausage sandwiches from a Pass Key food stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A wahlburgers food stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
a tub filled with green floating toy turtles
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A pool of floating toy turtles is under a spotlight at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
three men pose with a stuffed animals outside
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Friends pose with their prizes at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
