When and where to find peak leaf peeping in Colorado this fall

Fall colors are coming — and experts anticipate this year's colors to be truly spectacular.

Dr. Dan West, Colorado State Forest Service's forest entomologist, said he's "expecting for this to be a banner year for fall foliage." The monsoonal flows through the spring and summer and drier, warmer fall days create perfect conditions for fall colors.

"We want the most amount of sunlight that we can get in the fall to start to burn off the green colors that are within these leaves, and that then shows all of the oranges and yellows that are already in the leaf," West explained. "The forecast looks like it's sitting just perfect."

He encourages Coloradans to charge a camera, "grab your sweetie and grab a picnic and just go enjoy. Go for a drive until you find that perfect little spot."

Here are two key resources to help you plan your leaf-peeping adventure: a map of the best viewing locations and a county-by-county breakdown of peak leaf-peeping dates.

A week-by-week breakdown of when to expect peak colors across Colorado