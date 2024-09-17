Here’s where to peep some leaves around Southern Colorado as state’s aspens expected to have ‘phenomenal’ autumn colors

This year's late summer weather conditions and some positive health indicators are creating an ideal season to take a color tour of Colorado's aspens.

That's according to Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.

“We’re seeing well below average insect and disease in aspens this year,” he said.

Without many impacts from fires or pest infestations, West said the tree conditions have been perfect leading into the fall.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Autumn colors above downtown Aurora. Nov. 7, 2023.

Rainy afternoons in August may also help lengthen the time aspens will keep their leaves, according to West.

“Things are lasting a bit longer than what we’ve seen in the past when things are really dry.”

In addition, West said he's optimistic September will continue to present ideal conditions for a lengthier leaf-peeping season.

“We’re above average in temperature and just leaning below average in precipitation for the next 30 days," West said, referring to the current weather outlook. "So it looks like we are sitting at perfect conditions for colors leading into this season.”

“If you’re even considering it, this is the year to grab your sweetie and go for a drive,” he said.

Colorado’s aspens have begun changing color at higher elevations. And these ideal conditions mean aspens could still have their autumn vibrance well into the middle of October.

Still, the roads will be busy during the annual leaf-peeping season. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to:

Be aware other vehicles may be going slowly

Watch for parked vehicles and distracted pedestrians

Find a safe designated parking location

As a pedestrian, be aware of passing traffic

“Visiting the Colorado Rockies is an annual tradition for many of us,” said Major Brett Williams, with the Colorado State Patrol in a press release. “Please remember to respect the speed limits and pull over at scenic overlooks or approved parking areas.”

Here are some popular Southern Colorado locations for leaf-peeping