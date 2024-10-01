Colorado names new head of the annual State Fair held in Pueblo

Colorado has named a new general manager for the State Fair. Andrea Wiesenmeyer will take the reins starting Monday, Oct. 14, initially working remotely before relocating to Pueblo.

courtesy Colorado Department of Agriculture Andrea Wiesenmeyer will become the new general manager of the Colorado State Fair

Wiesenmeyer comes to Colorado from southern Idaho, where she most recently led the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Previously, she worked for the Clay County Fair in Iowa. According to the state department of Agriculture, Wiesenmeyer is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management and is credentialed as a certified Fair Executive.

The state said the decision to hire Wiesenmeyer after a "competitive national search" was unanimous among members of the interview committee.

"Andrea has the skills, experience, and leadership qualities to do the job," said Colorado agriculture commissioner Kate Greenberg. "She is ready to lead the Colorado State Fair in its next chapter."

Wiesenmeyer takes over for Scott Stoller, who led the Colorado State Fair for six years prior to his announced departure this summer. The state heralded Stoller for seeing the fair through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a 30-year master plan and growing the annual fair and year-round events, among other accomplishments.

"I'm excited to help celebrate the State Fair's rich traditions, bring families together to create new memories, and showcase the best of Colorado's agriculture community," Wiesenmeyer said in a statement.

"I also can't wait to become an active member of the Pueblo community. Pueblo's rich culture and contemporary scene made this such an attractive opportunity for me and my family."

The Colorado State Fair runs each summer for 11 days at the end of August through the Labor Day weekend.