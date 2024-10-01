WATCH: El Paso County Commissioner District 2 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the El Paso County Commission District 2 seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The candidates include Republican incumbent Carrie Geitner, Democrat Bernard "BJ" Byers, and Republican write-in Garfield Johnson.

The Board of County Commissioners is an administrative and policy-making body with powers and authority granted by the General Assembly of the Colorado State Legislature. The districts are equal in population, and the boundaries are established by the board every two years. District 2 extends from east side Colorado Springs neighborhoods through Cimarron Hills, Falcon, Peyton, Calhan and Ramah. Find out more about the board here.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.