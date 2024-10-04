‘Pedal Pikes Peak’ opens highway earlier for bicyclists for two weekends in early October

Bicyclists will be able to reach the summit of Pikes Peak this weekend and next without competing with motor vehicles during “Pedal Pikes Peak.”

The designated event happens on October 5, 6, 12 and 13. The Pikes Peak Highway will allow bike entry starting at 7:00 a.m.

Overflow parking will be provided at North Pole Santa’s Workshop in case parking stalls near the gate reach capacity.

Riders are encouraged to travel single file in the right lane and wear reflective clothing for safety.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of this unique event," said Skyler Rorabaugh, Manager of Pikes Peak in a press release. "Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a fun way to explore the mountain."

Concessions are offered at the summit starting at 8:30 a.m. and restrooms will be available for participants.

The highway will open to motor vehicles at its usual time of 9:00 a.m.

Reservations cost $20 and can be made through the Drive Pikes Peak web page.