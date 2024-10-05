WATCH: Colorado House District 18 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the state House of Representatives District 18 seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The candidates include Republican James R. Boelens Jr. and Democrat Amy T. Paschal.

State representatives serve two-year terms. The district includes the western part of El Paso County including Manitou Springs and parts of Colorado Springs. For more information, including a map of the district, check out Ballotpedia here or read the state's overview of the House here.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.