1st Congressional District: Diana DeGette

Seeking her 15th term in Congress, Diana DeGette is currently the longest serving member of Colorado’s delegation, representing Denver in the House since 1997.

During her tenure, seven of her bills have made it into law on their own, while numerous other policies have been included in larger bills. One of them made the ‘Every Kid Outdoors’ program — which allows fourth graders and their companions to visit National Parks and other federal lands for free — permanent. Others updated the system for regulating over-the-counter medicines and increased funding for the national organ transplant network. She was also the lead Democrat on the 21st Century Cures Act, working closely with GOP Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan to spearhead the bill through Congress.

She currently sits on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, she is also the the Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus, Vice-Chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus and is a part of twenty other caucuses with missions ranging from advancing medical research, culture and renewable energy.

DeGette is a fourth-generation Coloradoan and describes herself as a progressive leader. She graduated from Denver’s South High School and earned a B.A. in political science from Colorado College in 1979. She returned to Denver in 1982 after she was awarded a J.D from New York University Law School. She began her career as a lawyer focused on civil rights and employment litigation.

CPR News is part of Voter Voices, a statewide effort to ask Coloradans what issues matter most to them in this election. We used those responses to develop the questionnaire CPR sent to major party candidates.

Diana DeGette on the economy and cost of living

What would you do, as a member of Congress, to address the cost of housing?

Accessible and affordable housing is the bedrock for healthy and successful lives. Just this summer, my office was able to secure a grant from HUD as a part of the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing program. This funding from HUD will help Denver better serve our community and improve housing infrastructure. We must also continue to invest federal funds in low-income housing and rental assistance programs.

What can Congress do to address inflation, particularly around the cost of food?

DeGette's campaign did not respond to this question.

What are your views on raising tariffs on foreign goods?

We must protect American workers and address unfair trade practices. Raising tariffs can be a part of that solution.

Diana DeGette on democracy and good governance

What are your top three ideas for reforms to make Congress work better?

As a member of Congress, I believe we can make real improvements by encouraging more cooperation between parties and finding common ground on important issues. We must also strengthen campaign finance rules to reduce the influence of special interests and make sure the voices of everyday people are the loudest heard in Congress. On top of that, updating outdated rules like the filibuster would help Congress move forward more smoothly and pass important legislation without unnecessary delays.

Context: The debate over ending the filibuster, explained (PBS Newshour)

If control of the federal government remains divided between the parties after the election, how do you plan to be effective for your district?

My commitment to the people of Denver and the nation doesn't stop when the political landscape is divided between parties. Throughout my career, I have always prioritized results over partisan differences. I've collaborated with members from both parties to address healthcare challenges, such as limiting insulin costs and advancing significant biomedical research to cure major diseases. Issues like preserving public lands have received support from both sides of the aisle. Even with a divided government, I am prepared to continue serving my constituents effectively.

There is an initiative on Colorado’s ballot to do away with party primaries and institute ranked choice voting. How will you vote on it and why?

I strongly oppose this measure and will be voting no. Colorado has one of the easiest and most ethical voting systems in the country. This is only going to vastly increase the cost of elections and favor independently wealthy candidates, all while making the process more confusing and less transparent. It also adds the possibility of manipulation of election results. This is the ultimate example of a solution in search of the problem.

Do you trust the current electoral system in Colorado? What about the rest of the country?

I’m proud of Colorado’s electoral system, especially with how our mail-in ballot system has created better access to voting and made the process more inclusive and efficient. Unfortunately, the spread of misinformation and a myriad of state laws restricting voting rights has made it more difficult for people elsewhere in the country. This is why I cosponsored the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR.4) and the For the People Act (HR.1). Together, these bills will ensure access to the ballot box and make important reforms to our campaign finance system. I will continue fighting to get these bills signed into law.

Diana DeGette on immigration

How should the U.S. Congress address current and future waves of people crossing at the border?

Ultimately, it comes down to Congress passing a comprehensive immigration reform bill. This will help us create a more sustainable and humane system for managing migration across the United States. We must pass legislation that not only ensures cities like Denver receive the federal funding they need to support incoming migrants but also addresses the root issues of our immigration system. We must provide clear legal pathways to citizenship for migrants, streamline the process, and prevent communities from being overwhelmed. Comprehensive reform is the only way to ensure we’re handling migration effectively in the long term.

Name one aspect of the current legal immigration system the U.S. Congress should reform or abolish, and why?

DeGette's campaign did not respond to this question.

What should the U.S. do about people who have lived in the country for a long time without documentation, including so-called Dreamers?

We need to fast-track citizenship for people who’ve been living in the U.S. without documentation but have been vital contributing members to our country, especially Dreamers who have been waiting far too long. Many grew up here, work here, and continue contributing to their communities in countless ways. It’s only fair to give them a clear, quicker path to citizenship so they can fully participate in the country they’ve called home for most of their lives.

Diana DeGette on climate and natural resources

What is the most pressing environmental or natural resource issue facing Colorado?

Protecting Colorado's air and water is critical because they're the lifeblood of our state's health, economy, and natural beauty. Clean air is vital for our communities, especially with pollution and wildfires becoming more common and affecting people’s health. Our water resources don’t just sustain Colorado’s farms and wildlife; they provide drinking water for millions of people across the western United States. If we don’t take care of these essential resources, we’re putting our health and our environment at risk.

What are the most urgent steps the country should take to address climate change, if any?

The most urgent steps to combat climate change include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to renewable energy, enforcing stricter regulations on industries like oil and gas, and investing in clean energy technologies.

I've championed efforts to strengthen methane emission controls in the oil and gas sector, including legislation to improve air quality in underserved areas like Denver's Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods. We must build on this by passing laws to clean up polluted communities and assess their health impacts. My proposed Federal Clean Energy Standard would require power companies to reach net-zero emissions by 2035. Paired with stricter regulations on fracking and refinery emissions, these measures are essential for meaningful climate action.

Should the federal government take steps to limit new oil and gas production on public lands?

Protecting our natural resources and environment is something Coloradans care deeply about, and it’s something I’ve been passionate about during my time in Congress. I’ve worked hard to safeguard both Colorado’s public lands and the global environment. I am the author of the Colorado Wilderness Act, which would preserve 1.6 million acres of untouched land in our state. Keeping these lands protected is crucial for wildlife, clean air, and water, and ensuring future generations get to enjoy these incredible spaces just as we do today.