Ambulance and fire service, schools and affordable housing, among local ballot issues in Southern Colorado

A presidential election, federal, state and local races – in addition to multiple statewide issues – mean ballots will be long this year, including in Southern Colorado. At the end of every ballot are the measures that may affect you closest to home: your local ballot issues.

Voters around the region will be asked to decide on funding for all kinds of things that affect everyday life in their communities, like schools, affordable housing, public safety, emergency medical services and fire departments, and recreational facilities like swimming pools and golf courses. Many of the measures affect property and sales taxes.

Measures aimed at how local governments operate include term limits for different officials. Election rules and technology also appear on some ballots.

The tables and map below show county and municipal issues around the region, along with school district and special service district issues on ballots around southeastern Colorado.

This information is taken from public sources. All data is derived from the Colorado Health Foundation's Local Ballot Measure Tracker and prepared by the Colorado Health Institute.

