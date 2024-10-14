WATCH: State Senate District 12 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the State Senate District 12 seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The candidates include Republican Stan VanderWerf and Democrat Marc Snyder.

The Colorado Senate is comprised of 35 senators who are elected to four-year terms. Each senator is limited to serving two consecutive terms. The district includes southern Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Fort Carsonand parts of Falcon and Stratmoor. For more information, including a map of the district, check out Ballotpedia here or read the state's overview of the Senate here.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.