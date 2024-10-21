WATCH: Colorado Senate District 10 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the state Senate District 10 seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday.

The candidates include Republican incumbent Larry Liston and Democrat Ryan Lucas.

The Colorado Senate is comprised of 35 Senators who are elected to four-year terms. Each Senator is limited to serving two consecutive terms. The district's boundary includes E. Woodmen Road to the north, Highway 24 to the east, portions of Constitution Avenue and E. Fillmore Street to the south and I-25 to the west. For more information, including a map of the district, check out Ballotpedia here or read the state's overview of the Senate here.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.