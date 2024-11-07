Winter storm socks Southern Colorado, closing I-25 SB south of Pueblo. Warnings expected through Saturday morning

A winter storm warning continues across most of Southern Colorado and northern New Mexico through Saturday morning, closing the interstate south of Pueblo, canceling school days and making conditions hazardous across the region.

For some areas in eastern Colorado, the warning is set to expire Thursday afternoon, though a winter storm watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo suggests the biggest impacts will be south of Pueblo County and east into Baca County. Parts of Las Animas County could get close to two feet of additional snow through Saturday, and possibly up to 36 inches. La Veta Pass along U.S. Highway 160 could see up to 33 inches.

The far Eastern Plains, from Lamar east, could see mostly rain Thursday, the agency said.

As of 9:39 a.m. Thursday morning, NWS reported a foot of snow in Salida, 34 inches in Fort Garland, and anywhere from 2 to 13 inches in Colorado Springs. More than a foot of snow is being reported in Canon City, 8 inches in La Junta and around 2 to 6 inches in parts of Pueblo.

Southbound Interstate 25 is closed from Pueblo to the New Mexico state line, while U.S. Highway 24 is closed in both directions from Calhan to Limon. Other road closures in Southern Colorado include:

U.S. Highway 350 in both directions between 160 and near La Junta

CO Highway 109 between 160 and La Junta

CO 94 east of Ellicott to around Highway 287

Travel throughout the region could be dangerous. Check COtrip.org for the latest on road conditions.