Colorado’s House Speaker and Majority Leader win second term from their Democratic caucus

Democrats in Colorado’s House are sticking with their existing leadership team, in spite of some tense divisions during their last two legislative sessions.

On Monday House Democrats re-elected Speaker Julie McCluskie of Dillon to lead the chamber in the session that begins in January. She ran unopposed and is the first Colorado Speaker in 17 years to be elected to a second term helming the chamber.

Democrats came out of this election still holding a wide majority in the House but lost at least one seat. Two more races remain too close to call but are leaning towards the Republican candidates.

At the end of the 2023 session, her first leading the House, several members openly criticized McCluskie, saying she failed to take action against racist and inappropriate comments on the chamber floor and didn’t do enough to support brown and Black lawmakers, especially the Black women, in the caucus.

Shortly after that, two Democratic lawmakers sued their House leaders for allegedly breaking open meeting laws and enabling a culture of secret meetings and backchannel discussions among members of both parties.

On Monday, McCluskie told her colleagues over a Zoom meeting that she views the job of leadership as bringing people together.

“It's about uniting around our shared values even when we don't always agree. My approach to leadership will be one of collaboration and open dialogue. I will ensure that all of you have a seat at the table and that we work in concert to meet our collective goals,” she said.

Democratic Rep. Matthew Martinez of Monte Vista said he was proud to nominate McCluskie for Speaker and believes she’s the best person to continue to lead the caucus.

“She has been an amazing advocate for rural Colorado, for K through 12 schools, and also being instrumental in passing the new School Finance Act, protecting our state's water, both in rural areas and in urban areas,” Martinez said.

Democrats selected Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge to remain as Majority Leader. Both Duran and McCluskie are term-limited. Duran also talked about the need to work together and urged members to put the needs of the caucus ahead of their own personal ambitions and to respect each other.

“Dysfunction and chaos are not what the voters sent us here to do. It cannot be the name of the game with what is at stake with Trump in the White House. We are a team and we cannot accept any members fostering a toxic environment. It's not acceptable and it's not who we are as Democrats,” said Duran.

She said Democrats have often come up short on that team dynamic.

“I'm sure you noticed it too. Certainly, a lot of our primary voters noticed also. I think they sent a strong message that we all need to work together.”

Former Rep. Elisabeth Epps, a progressive Denver lawmaker who harshly criticized the Speaker on X throughout her term, was one of three incumbent Democratic representatives who lost to challengers in June.

On Monday Democrats also avoided what could have been a potentially divisive fight for the Assistant Majority Leader position.

As of just a few days ago, Rep. Andy Boesenecker of Fort Collins intended to challenge Rep. Jennifer Bacon of Denver for the post she’s held for the past two years but bowed out of the race before the meeting Monday morning.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic state Rep. Jennifer Bacon, in the House, Feb. 23, 2024.

Bacon is the only Black woman in leadership. Over the weekend former Denver Public Schools board member Auon’tai M. Anderson circulated a letter among Black community and political leaders arguing that losing Bacon from leadership would be a blow to representation and stated the significance of her position for the Black community and beyond. He compared Bacon’s situation to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and warned that members might be voting to oust Bacon out of implicit or explicit bias and would perpetuate the “insidious role of race and gender bias in leadership dynamics.”

Anderson told CPR News his intent was to emphasize that the only Black member of the House Democratic leadership team was the only one facing a challenge for her position.

“If any Black Caucus member were facing a primary challenge from another Democrat without any justified reason, we would oppose that challenge as well,” Anderson said in a text message to CPR News.

For Boesenecker’s part, after reflecting over the weekend, he messaged his colleagues Monday morning to withdraw his name from consideration, while stating that he believed he had the votes for the position. He blasted those who circulated the letter for creating a harmful caricature of him and those who support him.

“The assumptions and insinuations made about my motives, and the motives of those who support me, are offensive, unsubstantiated, and uncalled for,” Boesenecker wrote.

He said his race was always about the vision and effectiveness of the caucus, nothing more.

“The time for pitting our caucus against ourselves must be over. While withdrawing from this race, let me be clear: our caucus will continue to require leadership that seeks to heal divisions, not amplify them.”

To round out the leadership team, Democrats re-elected Reps. Matthew Martinez and Iman Jodeh to continue as majority whips. Rep. Mandy Lindsay will continue as caucus chair. The second caucus chair, Rep. Brianna Titone chose to step down from that position and will be replaced by Rep. Junie Joseph.