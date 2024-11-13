State labor department says Douglas County sheriff broke the law during a union election

An investigation by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that members of Douglas County law enforcement violated state law during a union election earlier this year.

The decision, released Nov. 1, said Sheriff Darren Weekly, Undersheriff David Walcher, as well as county commissioners George Teal, Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas, violated collective bargaining statutes by committing unfair labor practices. The actions took place in the lead-up to a representation election.

Among the findings were emails from Weekly to employees that sought to discourage them from forming a union at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, the county commissioners released a YouTube video using public funds to speak out against the collective bargaining effort.

The county was ordered to stop all anti-collective bargaining actions and to distribute the labor department’s determination letter to all employees. Weekly denied violating the law in a statement posted on the Douglas County website.