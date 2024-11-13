Wyatts Towing closes following settlement, appears to have been acquired

The biggest towing company in the state, Wyatts Towing, has seemingly gone out of business over a year after being accused by state legislators that the company had been illegally towing thousands of vehicles. The company seems to be under new ownership: Elite Towing.

Earlier this year, Wyatts Towing’s attorneys notified the attorney general’s office about a possible change in ownership but did not reveal the prospective buyer. Then, earlier this week a “permanently closed” sign was spotted outside Wyatts’ tow yard.

The phone number listed for Wyatts now redirects to Elite Towing. An operator there explained that Elite Towing acquired Wyatts’ phone number but did not have any details about a change in ownership. The operator suggested that Towing Holdings — a company sharing the same address as Wyatts — might have more information.

However, Jason Dunn, an attorney for Towing Holdings, stated the company has “no comment” regarding any acquisition of Wyatts Towing.

Last week, the Colorado Attorney General’s office announced that more than 5,000 Coloradans who fell victim to the predatory towing practices will receive restitution checks in the mail, thanks to a $1 million settlement.

"Eligible consumers have been identified based on Wyatts Towing records, and checks will be sent to them with no further action necessary on their part," the Attorney General’s office said in a press release.

According to a spokesperson, numerous consumers have already received their checks.

“Though these checks are not enough to make everyone whole who Wyatts harmed, the restitution we were able to secure is relief for those who were forced to pay illegally collected fees, incurred illegal debt, or endured the hassle of having their vehicle unlawfully towed,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.

The money was awarded after a state investigation found that Wyatts Towing towed vehicles when they had no valid permits and illegally profited from the sale of abandoned vehicles.

“Wyatts Towing used deceptive practices and broke the law to make a quick buck,” Attorney General Phil Weiser told CPR News last year. “While consumers who knew to complain got their money back, those without the time, training, or awareness to act as their own lawyers got cheated out of their hard-earned money.”