Colorado Springs to update its code to comply with state law and allow more ‘In-Law Suites’

The city of Colorado Springs is updating its rules regarding Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.

Sometimes called mother-in-law apartments or garden suites, an ADU is a small independent residence located on the same lot as a home.

ADUs are currently restricted within single-family zone districts in Colorado Springs. The restriction conflicts with HB24-1152, which was passed by the state legislature earlier this year.

“In response to new state legislation and market conditions we are looking to make updates to the ADU ordinance,” said City Planning Director Kevin Walker in a statement. “We know that there is demand for ADUs, but we know the current code can make it complicated to build them."

The new law requires cities to allow ADUs within locations zoned for single-family homes and remove "unreasonable" restrictions on ADU construction.

The goal of the new state law is to encourage construction and increase housing availability.

The city is holding an informational meeting and welcoming feedback about the changes on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the National Cybersecurity Center, just north of the downtown area.