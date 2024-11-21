Jim Bishop, Southern Colorado castle builder, dies at 80

Updated at 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The man who created one of Southern Colorado’s most beloved and quirky attractions has died, according to a social media post.

James “Jim” Roland Bishop began building his monumental stone castle high atop a hillside in the forest of the Wet Mountains in 1969.



An ironworker by trade, the Pueblo resident labored on weekends and mostly singlehandedly on what was intended to be a small cottage. More than five decades later it stands 165 feet tall and is topped by a metal dragon that can breathe smoke from a woodstove inside.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A photo of Bishop Castle builder Jim Bishop for sale at the Bishop Castle gift shop on September 14, 2024.

As Bishop Castle grew in size, it also grew in popularity, attracting tourists from around the world. They’d climb the castle’s uneven stairs in dark turrets to reach the upper floors and some would brave the open ironwork walkways to get a view from the top of the edifices.



Bishop could often be found moving stones, digging a moat or building the castle wall. He’d sometimes also share his non-mainstream political views with visitors.



Although the castle remains unoccupied, it sometimes serves as a wedding venue and the family built a small gift shop on the property.



Controversies and challenges beset Bishop and his family though.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News An inside view of Bishop Castle in Rye, Colorado on September 14, 2024.

An associate attempted to take ownership of the property, and Bishop had zoning disputes with Custer County, among other issues.

In April 2015, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Several years later he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A fire in 2018 destroyed the gift shop, which has since been rebuilt.



Bishop kept working on his masterpiece for as long as he could.

His family announced his death early on the morning of Nov. 21, 2024. Bishop was 80 years old. Services will be set at a later date.