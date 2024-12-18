Rooting and wallowing in the dirt, along with snacks and naps are all part of parenting a hoglet in Southern Colorado

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs recently announced that the Red River Hog baby born there earlier this year is a boy.

The zoo named him Tumbo, which means 'belly' in Swahili, to recognize the rotund physique typical for his species.

His parents, Gus and Finn, are teaching the curious hoglet to root and wallow in the dirt, as well as how to find the best snacks and perfect napping locations.

Tumbo is no slouch though, he often zooms around his enclosure according to zoo staff. The next milestone for baby Tumbo is growing warts and tusks. The warts provide some extra protection during fights with other males.

Red River Hogs live in the zoo’s African Rift Valley exhibit, which also includes giraffes, lions and okapi. Zoo visitors can see Tumbo on most sunny days, when the temperature outside is at least 40 degrees.