Pueblo Community College getting a new nursing simulation lab thanks to $2 million donation

A nursing simulation lab is coming to the Fremont Campus of Pueblo Community College thanks to a $2 million donation.

The donation, from Cañon City philanthropist Walter Schepp, is allowing the college to add 27 hundred square feet of instructional space in a new state-of-the-art facility.

“There have been no greater recipients of the generosity of Walt and Gloria Schepp than PCC nursing staff and faculty,” said Joan Pope, coordinator of the Fremont Campus nursing program in a statement announcing the donation. “They had a vision to improve the access to and the quality of health care in rural Colorado, specifically in Fremont County. In pursuit of that goal, their support of the PCC nursing program has been unwavering.”

The simulation lab has medical mannequins that "breathe" or can simulate birth. The lab also includes real medical equipment for students to practice with and a control room where instructors can create real-life scenarios for students.

Nursing has the highest program enrollment at PCC Fremont, according to the school. Students have previously had to travel to Pueblo, Florence or elsewhere in Cañon City for similar training.

PCC estimates the new building will cost around $1.8 million. That includes relocating an outdoor student and event space. The remaining funds will be used to purchase new equipment for the center.

The nursing simulation lab is expected to open in fall 2026.