Projects funded by state tourism office are designed to lure more visitors to Southern Colorado

A social media influencer program in Fremont County, a GPS tour of Prowers County and a marketing campaign highlighting lesser-known sites in the Pikes Peak Region – these projects are each getting $40,000 matching grants from the Colorado Tourism Office. The goal is to try and bring more people in to visit the area.

Huerfano County is getting nearly $30,000 to fund a film shoot. They’ll collect video and audio of the Scenic Highway of Legends, Cuchara Mountain Park and other key points to use in various marketing campaigns. Other recently funded marketing projects include tourism website upgrades in Trinidad and the Pikes Peak area.

These grants are among 16 recently announced matching awards of up to $50,000, totaling $592,525 statewide this year.

Also, the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce was recently selected to participate in the Colorado Tourism Office’s new pilot Accessible Travel Program and receive a variety of resources, including:

On-site accessibility assessments for up to 23 accommodations and attractions

Marketing support to list verified accessible sites on Wheel The World’s platform

Free online training for hospitality professionals on accessible travel best practices

A final summary report with recommendations for continued accessibility efforts

Other pilot program participants include Beaver Creek Resort Company and Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Southern Colorado communities receiving this year's Tourism Marketing Grants:

City of Trinidad ($40,000): To support a tourism website redesign for Trinidad to include updated content, improved website navigation and expanded visitor experiences.

Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau ($40,000): To support a multimedia marketing campaign highlighting neighborhoods and towns across the Pikes Peak Region to increase awareness of lesser-known locales and showcase year-round adventure.

Fremont County Tourism Council ($40,000): To grow an influencer program to increase Fremont County Tourism Council profile visits, engagement, link clicks and more. This investment will complement existing organic social and paid advertising efforts.

Huerfano County ($29,985): To fund a comprehensive three-day film shoot designed to showcase key points of interest, including the Scenic Highway of Legends, Cuchara Mountain Park, and partnerships with local lodging providers. The video and audio assets will be utilized for future marketing campaigns.

Pikes Peak Country Attractions Association ($50,000): To fully refresh their website by updating the user interface and the overall architecture and development processes. This includes adding Spanish translation and improving website accessibility.

Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel ($40,000): To produce a GPS-enabled audio tour highlighting 10 significant locations in Prowers County including the towns of Holly, Granada, and Lamar.

