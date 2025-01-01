Prospective candidates for Colorado Springs City Council election can now start gathering signatures to get on ballot

Residents of Colorado Springs interested in running this year for one of the city's six city council seats that represent a district can now begin to collect signatures to make the ballot.

Candidates must be at least 25 years old, a registered voter in the city and have been a resident of the city for at least one year. Candidates also must reside within the council district boundary they are running to represent and maintain a home there for the duration of their elected term.

According to the city charter, those interested in running need to collect at least 50 verified signatures from voters in the corresponding district. Candidates can pick up a filing packet at the city clerk’s office. The filing deadline is Jan. 21, 2025.

District boundaries have changed slightly since the last election for the seats. The process occurs every four years to account for population shifts in the roughly equally populated regions.

Each elected member of the council serves a four-year term with a limit of two consecutive terms. The three at-large seats on city council are not up for election this year.

Council member Yolanda Avila, who represents District 4 on the southeastern side of the city, is term-limited. Mike O'Malley, who was first appointed in 2021 to the District 6 seat vacated by Andy Pico when he was elected to the statehouse, told the Gazette that he will not be seeking re-election, nor will council president Randy Helms.

The city clerk's office is also holding a training and information session on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The session will cover general information, along with candidate filing guidelines and campaign finance laws. It will also be recorded and posted online, according to the city.

Campaign finance reports must be submitted once a person raises or spends at least $20 toward their campaign.

According to the city, voters should expect to receive election ballots after March 7. Election day is April 1. Ballots are due the same day.