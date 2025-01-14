Residential construction in the Pikes Peak region rose in 2024, while permits for new apartments plummeted

The number of building permits issued for new apartment units dropped by 63 percent in 2024 when compared to the previous year, causing a “dramatic cooling off” of the commercial construction sector in the Pikes Peak area.



That’s according to a recent report from the regional building department, which handles permits for El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Monument, Palmer Lake, and the City of Woodland Park in Teller County.



It was the second consecutive year that the number of new apartment permits declined, with just 838 units permitted. That's the lowest number in a decade.



There are still thousands of new apartments coming online though, due to projects already under construction or recently finished.



Nearly 3,800 new apartment units were ready for renters last year, an increase from more than 3000 in 2023. The agency expects similar numbers this year, since upwards of 6,000 apartments are still under construction.



More building permits were issued for single family houses, duplexes, and townhomes by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department last year than the previous two. That increase comes after two years of declines. A few dozen new residential condominium units were permitted last year too, the first since 2021.



The agency also issued more than 16,000 reroof permits. Quite a few were a result of hail damage from storms in 2023.The total value for all construction, including commercial, in the Pikes Peak region last year was around $3.4 billion.

2024 overview provided by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department:

Building Permits Issued

Single Family Homes: 2,854 (7% increase compared to 2023)

Apartment Units: 838 units (63% decrease)

Hotels: 2 projects

Condos: 42 units (1st condos since 2021)

Reroof Permits: 16,139 (9% decrease)

Plan Review

Total Plan Submittals: 12,338 (6% decrease compared to 2023)

New Residential Plans: 2,879 (6% increase compared to 2023)

New Commercial Plans: 283 (6% decrease)

New Apartment Plans: 39 (39% decrease)

Total Reviews: 50,580 (11% decrease)

Inspections

Total Inspections: 296,112 (3% increase compared to 2023)

Daily Average: 20.7 per inspector

Department Daily Average: 1,179 per day

Sampling of New Commercial Projects

Project estimated valuation or number of units