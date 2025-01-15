Colorado Springs revisits recreational marijuana sales after voters pass competing ballot measures

Months after Colorado Springs voted to pass Ballot Question 300, allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city for the first time, city council members are considering putting the contentious issue back on the ballot in April.

The debate over recreational marijuana sales has long divided the city, which is known for its prominent military presence because of its proximity to Fort Carson. This controversy dates back to the state’s legalization of the cannabis industry more than a decade ago.

Despite 54 percent of voters supporting allowing medical dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis in November, the matter remains unsettled. Just weeks before the November election, city council introduced Ballot Issue 2D — a competing ballot measure to Ballot Question 300 — that sought to amend the city charter and ban retail marijuana businesses within city limits.

Council members are expected to vote in two weeks on whether they should put the issue on the April ballot, arguing that voters must have been “confused” by the competing ballot issues.

“It boggles my mind that we want to put it on the ballot again,” Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said in the city council meeting on Tuesday. “And I find that the citizens of Colorado Springs, the constituents, the voters, are pretty smart. I believe that they have the wherewithal to figure things out.”

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum echoed Avila’s opposition and made a motion to amend the buffer zone that would have prevented recreational marijuana shops from operating within a mile of schools and drug rehabilitation centers.

Henjum voiced support for the city’s planning commission’s recommendation to use a 1,000-foot buffer, in line with Ballot Question 300’s language. Council voted 6-3 on Henjum’s amended motion.

More than 20 Colorado Springs residents backed Henjum and Avila’s concerns during the meeting, arguing that by putting the recreational marijuana measure back on the ballot, city council would be disregarding the will of the voters.

“Unless you’ve been in combat, you don’t really understand what it’s like,” said Kent Jarnig, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime Colorado Springs resident, who said he represents hundreds of combat veterans in the area.

Jarnig emphasized that marijuana products are essential to his health, with all his doctors supporting his use.

“I’m here to help you understand what recreational — or as I call them, THC cannabis products — mean to us. CBD is primarily used for pain and tremors; I’ve been using it for years. THC products are mainly for PTSD, depression, and improving sleep,” he said.

After Jarnig spoke, Councilmember Dave Donelson expressed support for reducing the buffer zone from one mile to 1,000 feet. However, Donelson raised concerns about voter intent, saying, “What did the citizens intend during the election in November? Were enough of them confused by the two competing ballot measures?”

In response, Jarnig said, “I get the feeling the city council is going to keep putting this on the ballot until it’s voted down.”

Other residents who spoke at the meeting included marijuana business owners and affiliates of Colorado-based dispensaries, like Kelly Archer, the chief legal officer of Native Roots Cannabis, and Aaron Bluse, owner of Altitude Organic Medicine.

In separate statements, both Archer and Bluse told council that they saw “no evidence of confusion by the voters” and they felt the November vote was clear.

“As city officials, it is your collective job to give effect to the voters' will,” said Bluse. “The argument that you've attempted and are attempting to make by saying voters were confused about Question 300 is an opportunistic political intervention at best. It's not based in anything factual. This rationalization for your political loss certainly doesn't warrant your reversal or subversion of the voter's decision or will.”

Ballot Question 300 requires the city to begin accepting retail license applications by Feb. 10. The city then has 60 days to review applications — meaning decisions would be made just 10 days after the April 1 election.