Mollie Kathleen Mine will be allowed to reopen after accident

An investigation into last year’s accident that left 12 people trapped, 4 injured and 1 dead in the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Teller County ruled it was due to "operator error.”

The tourist mine has been closed since October after a cease and desist order by the state. It will be allowed to reopen later this year.

“State mining Inspectors determined that the Mollie Kathleen tourist mine met the provisions of the Regulations for the Mine Safety and Training Program for Tourist Mines and no imminent or substantial danger to the public or employees exists,” the Teller County Sheriff's office, who helped conduct the investigation, said. The inspection looked into procedures, training records, fire prevention, ventilation, communication systems, and more.

“Additionally, the investigation by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office determined to have been operator error not attributed to current mine practices or equipment malfunctions. The case has been closed as an accidental death,” the sheriff’s office said.

Originally, officials called the accident an equipment malfunction with the mine’s elevator, which is about a two-minute ride and a 1,000-foot drop down into the Earth. From there, tourists can walk about a quarter mile of underground terrain, according to the tour company’s website.

Eleven people were rescued when the accident occurred, including two children as well as 46-year-old Patrick Weier, an Air Force veteran and tour guide at the mine who passed away. Another 12 were trapped inside the mine and waited hours for rescue. Crews were able to get the elevator working the night of the accident, running it up and down the mine unmanned to make sure it was safe before removing the final dozen who were trapped.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine was discovered in 1891 and has been conducting tours since the 1930s.