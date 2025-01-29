Colorado weather: Warmer temps may bring mix of rain and snow to Southern Colorado starting tonight

A winter storm is expected to hit Southern Colorado tonight, but it’s still unclear exactly how much snow will fall.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, the storm will likely bring a mix of rain and snow due to warmer air temperatures — making it difficult to predict how much accumulation different areas will see.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with this system, more than most of the recent storm systems,” Bruno Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told CPR News.

Both Rodriguez and Kyle Mozley, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service, agree that low-laying southern parts of the state will only receive a “few inches at most.”

“The models are really struggling with the lower elevations — maybe up to an inch in the Pueblo area, maybe an inch or two up on the Palmer Divide and northern Colorado Springs,” said Mozley, who is based in Pueblo. “At most, maybe four to nine inches over the higher terrain — around the San Juans. But yeah, it's not going to amount to much.”

Rodriguez and Mozley said reports that non-mountainous parts of Southern Colorado and other parts of the Front Range would receive double-digit inches of snow are likely incorrect.