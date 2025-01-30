Southern Colorado closures due to inclement weather

Snow is here! A winter storm hit Southern Colorado overnight and is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

National Weather Service forecasters warned of a mix rain and snow due to warmer air temperatures — making it difficult to predict how much accumulation different areas will see.

Several narrow bands of snow extended down from the Palmer Divide into Castle Rock, Castle Pines, the Northeast Ward, and up through Denver International Airport on the Plains.

The storm also extended east along the I-70 corridor to Limon. Most areas are expected to begin drying out by midday with the possibility of lingering flurries in the Palmer Divide into the early afternoon.

The storm has caused closures around the region. Here are where things stand at schools, colleges and military bases among other locations.