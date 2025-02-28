Opioid response team joins the Colorado Springs Fire Department

A new team with the Colorado Springs Fire Department is helping address needs of people dealing with opioid addiction.

The team, called the Targeted Opioid Response and Medication Assisted Treatment team, or TOR-MAT team, is funded for a year through opioid settlement money. It consists of a civilian paramedic and a behavioral health professional who provide medication and support for people struggling with opioid use.

According to the CSFD, the team will carry Buprenorphine strips, which can prevent withdrawal and reduce cravings without causing drowsiness or euphoria. The team will also provide referrals to local clinics for people struggling with addiction to continue treatment.

“Adding this new team will … help a vulnerable population in our community who often don’t get the right resources for their needs," said Fire Chief Randy Royal in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the lives that will undoubtedly be touched and made better off by this program.”

Most referrals will come from follow ups on previous 911 overdose calls, but the team will follow up on other referrals as space allows.

The program could request an additional year of funding once the year commitment is up.