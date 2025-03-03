U.S. Department of Justice to review state conviction of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to review the state conviction of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on charges related to helping a man gain unauthorized access to voting equipment in 2021.

The DOJ does not have the power to overturn a state conviction, and it’s unclear what, if any, intervention in the case the department or a federal court could make.

Peters was found guilty of four felonies in August after a criminal trial and sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors said Peters gave the man access to voting equipment during a software update in May 2021. The county’s voting machine’s passwords and copies of its hard drive were later posted online by people trying to undermine the validity of the election system.

In a court filing Monday, Yaakov Roth, an acting assistant attorney general, said the Justice Department plans to evaluate the state prosecution of Peters and, citing an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, said it would look at “whether the case was ‘oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice or legitimate governmental objectives.’”

“Parallel to these proceedings and Ms. Peters’ direct appeal, the Department of Justice is reviewing cases across the nation for abuses of the criminal justice process,” Roth wrote, citing an executive order from President Donald Trump entitled “Ending the Weaponization of The Federal Government.”

The news of the review was first reported by the New York Times. Peters is also appealing the conviction in federal District Court.

Monday’s court filing also expresses concern about the length of sentence Peters received and whether the state’s denial of bail pending an outcome of Peters’ appeal is “arbitrary or unreasonable.” It also asks for “prompt and careful consideration” by the federal District Court and state appellate courts.

In October’s sentencing hearing, 21st Judicial District Judge Matthew Barrett admonished Peters.

“You are no hero,” Barrett told Peters. “You're a charlatan who used, and is still using, your prior position in office to peddle a snake oil that's been proven to be junk time and time again.”



Prosecutors said Peters continued to argue, even after her conviction, that she did nothing wrong. Peters and her lawyers claimed the jury wasn’t allowed to hear other evidence she wanted to present, including those tied to conspiracies about the county’s Dominion voting machines that were often touted by Trump and his allies, including Peters.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland contributed to this report.