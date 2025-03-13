Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Chauncy Johnson

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 4 candidate Chauncy Johnson responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I was raised in Colorado Springs, CO, all my life. Raised by my great-grandparents, they taught me great values: have dreams but be realistic with them! I learned that life is beneficial as long as you live with love and respect. As I marched in protest for lives not just dying across the country, but also here at home, it led me to work at the state capitol for multiple legislators. Now I want to take all I have learned at the capital to run for city council. We all want a thriving local economy, safe neighborhoods, and quality transportation. No matter the struggle, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. However, we must fight for that light to continue a bright future for this district. So, let's deliver one great opportunity at a time!

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

I don't think that we should be annexing to grow at the moment as we a struggling not just locally, but as a state with water we need to be cautions in our decisions. As well our essential resources would lack. I do believe at a city we should focus on the current sprawl we have in this city and infilling where is needed, while finding other innovative ways as we grow.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

I believe when it comes to the council also being in charge of the utilities to the city it makes it more difficult to make such decisions. One reason is I believe asking newly elected officials every 4 years to understand a billion-dollar budget is a hard ask. Two, I think that having the focus on two important jobs like utilities and running the city, has the council doing half and half which gives inadequate service to fully do the job the council was sent to do. Finally, I believe that as we are growing, we will need an independent provider that is regulated by council then have the council continue to sit on the utilities.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

I would work to balance the PlanCOS- Vibrant Neighborhoods by ensuring that we are defining what the standards are of a vibrant neighborhood, as well work with state existing law that would help us at the local level. As well holding town halls in each neighborhood of the district to find commonality throughout the city and through the district. I also would work with regional partners to see that is implemented there around vibrant neighborhood and see what fits our region or how we can make it our own.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

The city I believe doesn't do enough to address the homeless issue. One, we could do a better job about talking about homelessness and what leads to this circumstance. Second, believe we need to build more shelters, currently we only have 2 shelters which one is only open at a certain temperature. Finally, to help prevent this problem in the first place, I would make ordnances around renter's rights and evictions at the local level and work with non-profits to create more programs

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

I think one of the pressing public safety issues facing the city is the rise of crime through the youth population, I believe what we can do to address this issue is to is to invest into programs that offer a proactive to deuterate youth from turning to other alternatives. Also, civil suits towards the city based on the misconduct of officers towards our citizens is an issue.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

I believe the city could be more proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of residents and their properties. I would change to make if a priority for developers to make a collective agreement with either the city or the community, ensuring that the developments are done safely and efficiently for our citizens.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

I believe this should that only class 1 e-bikes on trails as the standard is under 20mph. However, I do think an issue like this should be given to the citizens of this city to decide how we should move forward on the other classifications that have not already been made by city council.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I believe it its important stake hold with those constituents to not only talk to them on why they are in the contrary, but also to see how we possibly get them to get to supporting the vote that I may be making, as well as vice versa for things the constituents may see that I do not when it come to a vote. Also, I would hold a suggestion box for upcoming issues outside of the chambers for constituents to voice concern.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

If a citizen led initiative where to pass that i don't agree with, I would respect the will of the voters and work with them to carry out the measure that they desire. I would navigate this by hosting those leaders of that initiative in my office to talk about the end goal of the measure. also to talk to my constituents with me to explain to my district our differences.