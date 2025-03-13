Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Kimberly Gold

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 4 candidate Kimberly Gold responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am running for City Council because District 4 deserves bold leadership that understands our community’s needs and fights for real solutions.

As the President of the Black Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, and a longtime advocate for small businesses and economic development, I have worked to create opportunities for families and entrepreneurs in our city.

I have served on city committees, nonprofit boards, and in leadership roles that directly impact policy decisions. My work in community advocacy, economic mobility, and business support has earned me recognition, including the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year, 2024 Mayors Young Leader for Community Impact, and 2025 Colorado Springs Business Journal Women of Influence.

My leadership has always been about action—securing resources, amplifying voices, and ensuring growth that benefits everyone, not just a select few. My qualifications make me uniquely able to provide a voice to the people of District 4 in a way that will help not only the district but the whole city flourish.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

As a community, we understand that growth—when done responsibly—can strengthen our city. We deserve more locally owned businesses, better health care options, reliable public transportation, and affordable housing.

Most residents want these services, but the key is ensuring that growth benefits our community, not just developers. Colorado Springs is expanding, and District 4 has seen firsthand what happens when development outpaces infrastructure and public services. We can embrace smart growth strategies, like responsible density, to address housing affordability while preserving the character of our neighborhoods.

Annexation is a big decision, and it should be approached with care and careful planning. By considering key factors like water availability, infrastructure capacity, and economic impact, we can make choices that strengthen—not strain—our community. We want to ensure that growth enhances our quality of life, keeping city services strong and housing affordable for longtime residents and future generations alike.

At the same time, we must be mindful that overly restrictive policies can unintentionally drive up housing costs. My priority is a balanced, fact-based approach that protects what we love about Colorado Springs while welcoming thoughtful, sustainable growth that benefits us all.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

Serving on both the city council and the utility board definitely comes with challenges. It’s crucial to ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of the community, without any perceived conflicts of interest. The key is transparency and accountability.

I’d advocate for clear boundaries between these roles. When decisions come up, like those involving projects such as Arrowswest or Karman Line, we have to carefully consider how they’ll impact residents—especially when it comes to issues like water usage, strain on infrastructure, and the environment. We can’t rush these decisions. We need open communication with residents, public hearings, and independent oversight to make sure the process is fair and transparent.

My goal is simple: make decisions that balance growth and sustainability, ensuring that they benefit everyone in the community, not just developers or utility companies.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Balancing vibrant growth while preserving our small-city charm is crucial for Southeast Colorado Springs. PlanCOS provides an excellent framework for creating more vibrant neighborhoods, improving connectivity, and fostering a thriving economy in the Southeast.

The Southeast Strong Community Plan, currently in development, aims to address specific needs of the area, including economic development, housing, and mobility. Projects like the Panorama Park renovation demonstrate the potential for transformative change in the Southeast. However, we shouldn't stop there. We need a series of thoughtful projects to help the Southeast rise.

We should champion initiatives like Chelton Crossing by Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, which create community hubs like Stompin' Groundz. Despite being less than a year old, this coffee shop has already become a staple in the Southeast, hosting community engagement events for the Southeast Strong plan. Integrating green spaces, improving walkability, and incorporating architectural designs that reflect our identity are key to revitalizing the Southeast.

The community's input is crucial in shaping these developments, as seen in the Panorama Park project where resident feedback strongly impacted the park's design and future programming. By continuing to invest in such projects and prioritizing community involvement, we can create a Southeast that's vibrant, connected, and true to its unique character.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

Homelessness is a complex issue that requires a layered, holistic approach. As someone who has experienced hidden homelessness and spent time relying on the generosity of friends for a place to sleep, I know how early intervention can change lives.

This issue isn’t just about housing—it’s about mental health resources, job training, and public safety. We need to meet people where they are, whether they are in hidden, transitional, episodic, or chronic homelessness. As a city, we must make intentional decisions about how to invest our resources—whether it's expanding shelter options, increasing access to mental health services, or providing job training programs.

Funding must be allocated strategically to provide both immediate relief and long-term solutions. By working with local nonprofits, businesses, and residents, we can create a sustainable, comprehensive approach that ensures different pathways out of homelessness.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Recent CSPD data shows that while crime in our city has decreased, it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels—meaning there’s still work to do. Keeping our community safe requires trust, collaboration, and a commitment to both proven and innovative strategies. I am honored to have the endorsement of the Police Protective Association and will continue working alongside law enforcement, neighborhood leaders, and community organizations to improve safety in District 4.

We can learn from successful programs like Pueblo’s National Public Safety Partnership, which strengthens police training and community engagement. Additionally, embracing smart city technologies and public-private partnerships can enhance safety measures and response times. In order to implement both proven and innovative strategies, this will require funding.

As residents of Colorado Springs, we have to ask ourselves what type of investment are we willing to make in our city. This is not an easy conversation as we all feel the pain of rising costs in our economy but it is a necessary conversation. With projections indicating an increase from 500,000 to 800,000 residents in the next decade, our current public safety infrastructure is under significant pressure. This pressure simply cannot be solved without an investment from us and we should proactively work to see how we can incrementally solve this before it becomes a full blown public safety crisis.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

The truth is, we’re not doing enough yet. As our city grows and more homes are built in fire-prone areas, we need to take a hard look at our fire prevention and response resources. The Waldo Canyon fire was a wake-up call, and fires are only becoming more frequent and severe.

Our Fire Department is stretched thin—down by at least 30 staff and still handling over 80,000 calls a year. They are doing amazing work, but we need to invest in more resources, especially as development continues to spread into higher-risk areas. We need to not just react but to be proactive—equipping our firefighters with the tools, staffing, and technology they need to keep up with the growing demands of the city. This includes increasing funding for fire prevention programs, better training, and supporting critical programs like the drone program and the whole blood program, which help save lives.

Growth doesn’t pay for itself, and we need to have honest conversations about how to properly fund our Fire Department to keep our families safe. This is about making sure our first responders can do their jobs effectively and that the community is protected for years to come.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

Regarding e-bike policy, I believe a nuanced approach is necessary. Not all types of e-bikes should be allowed on all city trails, open spaces, and parks. Different classes of e-bikes have varying impacts on our natural areas and other trail users. The decision-making process should involve both city council expertise and public input.

City council approved the use of some e bikes and it’s important to note that there are different classes of e bikes that can do different types of damage to our TOPs. When it comes to making decisions, we have to do what is financially responsible, balance what our city charter outlines, and keep the constituents desires at the forefront of decision making.

I think it’s also important to note that biking isn’t always just a recreational choice—it’s a necessity for many who rely on it as their primary way to get to work, school, and essential services. As we navigate the future, we must make decisions that weigh the impacts it would have on both recreational and commuting cyclers.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

Listening to constituents is about more than just hearing their voices—it's about creating meaningful ways to engage, communicate, and build trust. I recognize that we currently lack diverse communication strategies to reach all members of our community, and I’m committed to addressing that gap. My plan is to develop a "Southeast Strong" community engagement initiative that utilizes newsletters, blogs, podcasts, and social media platforms to keep constituents informed and involved. But beyond digital tools, it’s equally important to show up in person—whether that’s attending resident-led spaces, collaborating with Southeast-specific nonprofits like Thrive, RISE Southeast, or Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, or simply being present in the neighborhoods I serve.

Even when my vote doesn’t align with the majority opinion expressed by some constituents, I want people to know that their concerns are heard and considered. Every decision I make is informed by conversations with the community and guided by the long-term well-being of Southeast residents. Transparency is key—I’ll always explain why I made a particular choice and how it fits into the bigger picture for our community. Listening isn’t just about agreement; it’s about respect and accountability.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

At the heart of public service is the understanding that this work isn’t about me—it’s about the people I represent. My personal opinions should never overshadow the will of the community. If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, my role is to honor their decision and carry out their wishes with integrity and dedication. Even if I disagree with a measure, my responsibility is clear: I am here to serve.

I also want to emphasize that I’m not serving for personal gain or political ambition—I have no interest in pursuing a second term. My passion lies in uplifting Southeast residents and ensuring their voices drive change. In fact, whether I agree or disagree with an initiative shouldn’t even be widely known because this work isn’t about me—it’s about empowering our community and respecting their collective decisions.