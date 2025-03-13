Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Sherrea Elliott

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 4 candidate Sherrea Elliot responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

As a councilperson my goal is to reduce poverty, create a safe environment for our residents and bring in the necessary infrastructure for our growing community. District 4 will become a land of opportunity again for each resident, allowing us to create a generational pipeline of success. As a mothers raising my family in this district I see that the real issue of poverty hasn’t been addressed but that the state of poverty has become widely accepted. If it remains our district won’t see the needed improvements that benefit all residents.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

I believe development and growth is inevitable however we must be mindful about what types of builds are needed when and where. We must utilize all of our tools in our city council tool box as well as innovation to create the best possible communities that preserve our city’s character, culture and accomplish its intended purpose.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

City Council sits on the City's utilities board to represent the residents they serve. I believe that the city council can act impartially when it comes to decision making. As a council member I will continuously keep the needs of the residents of District 4 and Colorado Springs at the forefront of my mind in all decision making, while relying on experts to deliver the necessary information to make informed decisions.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

The way we balance this PlanCOS with the small-city feel is to keep the ‘Common Desired Elements’ in the plan at the forefront of our mind while we work to establish the vibrancy around Colorado Springs that some districts still lack. We must also not forget that we as residents help to preserve the small-city feel when we reach out to our neighbors and create strong connections with each other.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

Late last year Mayor Yemi released the Homelessness Action Plan for Colorado Springs. It is a bit too early to weigh in on the effectiveness of plan, as it is for 2025-2030. However In order for us to really solve the issue of homelessness, just like with many of our major issues in the city, we must take a deeper look at what are the root causes behind the homeless we have in our city. We cannot shy away from the work it takes to fix these major issues. By taking a closer look, we can begin to fix the problem that is steadily becoming a crisis in our city. In this way we can also identify true solutions like sit-lie ordinances.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

The most pressing safety issue facing our city is the need to support our Colorado Springs Police Department. If you ask residents across the city what the most pressing issue is, many will have varying answers based on their residence. In District 4 we have a high juvenile crime rate and a rising homicide rate. That is a major issue for us. However, City Council must focus on fully supporting CSPD by doing a deep dive into operating systems, budget, dispatch protocols, response times, as well as analyzing the crime and the sources of crime in our city. We can create a plan that will not only help our officers but also helps our residents in moments of emergency.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

Fire safety is a major concern for many residents. Unfortunately I have not had the opportunity to speak with the fire department or its Chief to determine if they are being proactive enough in the face of development. However, if elected to be on the City Council I am committed to working with our fire department to make sure that all of our residents are safe and that our protocols match our growing community.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

The preservation of our city trails, open spaces and parks are very important. I do not believe that all types of e-bikes should be allowed on the city’s trails, open spaces and parks. However, I do believe we should evaluate the impact that these bikes have on our trails, open spaces and parks and create policies that assist our residents in expanding their modes of travel in this current economy while also being mindful of the impact on the trails and spaces over time.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

Clear and transparent communication is extremely important in the decision making process. If elected to the city council I will be honest and transparent in my communication with constituents regarding all decisions that are made. I will also make it a priority to make sure that we are hearing from residents and getting their inputs in the decision making process.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

The City Council has the responsibility of listening to the wishes of constituents but also utilizing truth, facts and data when making decisions. As a council member, if a citizen-led initiative is voted on I will be committed to making sure that initiative is carried out in a way that leads to the overall success of the city and in a way that is best for all its residents by relying heavily on the facts and data provided.