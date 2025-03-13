Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Tom Bailey

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 1 candidate Tom Bailey responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for a third of my life and my wife was born here. We

both care deeply about this city and the Pikes Peak region and want to see it continue to

thrive as the great place to live that we’ve grown to love over the years.

I was an intelligence officer and educator in the Air Force for 26 years, retiring as a

Colonel. During my career I led organizations, served on staffs, and honed a variety of skills

that will be useful as a member of City Council. More recently, as a member of the El Paso

County Planning Commission, I learned about land use issues, and helped develop the El

Paso County Master Plan, by serving on the Advisory Committee that oversaw its creation. I

believe I have the knowledge and skills needed to help lead this city into the future.

The issues facing the city and the turnover on Council that we’ll see in April’s election

make this a critical time for Colorado Springs. Our City Council must be able to put aside

personal ambitions and agendas to work together for the good of all the city’s residents. To

do this, we must ensure we continue to offer an unparalleled quality of life. The natural

beauty of Colorado’s front range is one of our biggest assets, and we must protect it. The

great outdoors is nice, but people also want the benefits of our modern society. A safe,

clean downtown can be a center for economic activity, so we need to protect and enhance

that part of our city. Other commercial centers provide similar economic opportunities and

amenities and deserve equal attention. The city doesn’t provide these things but does play

a key role in setting conditions for the entrepreneurs who do. Whether it’s ensuring public

safety, providing and maintaining a robust traffic infrastructure, or removing economic

obstacles, a small, efficient city government sets the tone and prepares the field for

economic development, and I think I can help us do those things.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

Both infill and annexation have a place in addressing a city’s need to grow. We should

encourage infill at urban densities in some places, incentivize repurposing outdated or

abandoned uses to housing in others, and approve annexation to allow the city to expand. I

support annexation because I think the City should control its own destiny, rather than stand

by and watch as other jurisdictions allow a patchwork of projects on its periphery. Well-

planned growth through annexation is preferable to allowing others to limit Colorado

Springs’ options for expansion. Our region has good plans in place in the City and County

Master Plans, and intergovernmental agreements with which to implement them, and it is

Council’s job to get that done.

Sadly, many of the problems facing Colorado Springs are exacerbated by unreasonable

obstructions to development. Whether it’s a result of reflexive NIMBYism, nostalgia for an

elusive “way things used to be,” or market competition among rival business interests,

opposition to growth and development threatens to strangle the city. Leading the effort to

educate the public on the benefits of smart, responsible growth and equitably applying the

appropriate criteria when considering all development proposals will renew public

confidence in the process. Removing unnecessary restrictions to give property owners

(large and small) the freedom to develop or build on their land to respond to the demands of a free market will ultimately allow our great city to continue to grow and thrive.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

They can and they must. The premise of the questions reflects the dangerous level of

cynicism about government that has taken over our society. Dog whistles about “developer

money” influencing Council decisions undermine public confidence in our institutions and

impugn the integrity of those willing to serve in city government. That said, Council’s role as

the utilities board is the one with which I am least comfortable. I think the level of expertise

required for this role is far greater than the others, so the learning curve is much steeper. As

a councilman, I pledge to do the work to learn the issues and make impartial decisions

based on the specific details under consideration.

Setting requirements for water availability for annexation seems to be a reasonable step

if applied equitably, and current management at CSU seems to be very good. Conservation,

future water acquisition, and expanded service all have a part to play in the utility’s growth. I

will work hard to develop a good working relationship with CSU management (and have

already met with them a couple of times) and to learn more about these issues to be a good

steward of the city’s resources. To that end, I do think that periodically reviewing and

assessing CSU’s governance (including Council’s role in it) is also appropriate, and I think I

am qualified to take a leading role in that process.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

The city has done well over the last several years to achieve this balance. Recent

growth has made us “#1 most desirable and #3 best place to live in the United States,”

largely through the addition of amenities that small towns can’t support. We’re not the “small

town” many nostalgically long for, and City Council is instrumental in ensuring city

government remains responsive, transparent, and professional in service to the people of

Colorado Springs as we continue to grow. As the recent series in the Gazette highlighted,

people have different perspectives on downtown. The more urban-leaning see all the things

they like about the bustle of city life, while others of us prefer the different vibe offered in

small towns and suburbs. Colorado Springs has something for everyone between

downtown and in other centers like Interquest, Polaris Pointe, First and Main, etc. Council

can (and should) keep all the city’s neighborhoods vibrant without prioritizing one over the

rest.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

Compared to other communities of our size as well as our neighbors along the front

range, we have done a good job addressing public safety issues as well as homelessness,

but we have a lot of work yet to do. Respect for all human life is a central tenet of my faith,

and I believe we all must do what we can to protect the most vulnerable in our society. But

government is not solely (or even primarily) responsible for this. There are many non-profit

agencies in Colorado Springs that are working to address homelessness and the city should

encourage their efforts and help build partnerships to provide support and find solutions.

Many of the chronically unhoused have deeper issues that affect their situations, and the city

must partner with private organizations to help serve them.

To truly address it, we need to focus on these underlying issues. Our city has made

some good strides toward focusing resources on mental health, drug addiction and other

root causes, but there is much more to be done. Working with local non-profits, the city can

continue to support efforts to provide a variety of services including early intervention,

mental health and addiction treatment, development of supportive housing and deploying

preventative measures before someone finds themselves on the street with limited options.

While it is important to be compassionate toward suffering individuals, we also need to be

aware of the impacts of homelessness on the overall community.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

We all deserve to live in a safe, welcoming community. Robust law enforcement is

paramount and should be the priority for adequate funding. But public safety extends

beyond policing, so we must authorize funding for efficient transportation infrastructure,

implement firm but compassionate homeless solutions, and ensure our neighborhoods are

protected from natural hazards including wildfires and weather emergencies.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

I’ve had the opportunity to study this problem for several years as a member of the El

Paso County Planning Commission. Because Colorado Springs is a great place to live, we

will continue to grow and must provide a range of housing for the people who live (and want

to come) all over our region. Growth needs to be responsible, reasonable, predictable, and

sustainable, and our land use codes have solid, practical criteria that address fire risk

mitigation, egress, etc., as part of the process to review any development application.

Property owners assume risks of one kind or another regardless of where their property is

located. Governments are required to balance the fundamental tension between liberty and

security (or safety) and I prefer to err on the side of granting more liberty, rather than

restricting rights to provide an overly broad safety net.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

I have not studied this specific issue in depth, but I can say that I have doubts that bike

or e-bike access should be allowed on “all” of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks. I

suspect that bikes can have undue impact on sensitive environmental areas so there should

be some areas that are reserved for lower impact activities like hiking. I’d want to study the

data on the impact bikes and e-bikes have on trails and get a better appreciation for the

actual demand before making a decision.

City Council’s role is to represent the interests of the people without requiring “the

people to decide” every issue. Council should take that role seriously and not defer the hard

decisions to elections (or worse, special elections) where turnout is low and the outcome

can be determined by a small but active minority. Increasing confidence in the process to

improve turn-out in all of our elections should be a priority for all of city government, and I

hope to contribute to that effort.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

The role of City Council is to represent the people by learning the issues, hearing their

concerns, and applying sound judgement to make decisions that are in the best interests of

the city as a whole. There are several avenues by which residents can make their opinions

known, and councilmembers and city staff do their best to listen and respond. I’ve already

responded to a number of emails and phone calls, and will continue to do so, in addition to

participating in town halls and listening sessions. I know that not everyone will agree with

my positions on all the issues, and I hope that my constituents can understand that I won’t

always agree with theirs. These differences of opinion are a normal and healthy part of our

society, but the all too frequent use of threats, lawsuits, and referenda that attempt to undo

legitimate government actions that we’ve seen lately is a cause for concern.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

City Council’s role is to serve as the legislative arm of the city government. Unless there

are legal questions about the process by which a citizen-led initiative is decided, the Council

must abide by the result. In my opinion, the recent attempt at a “do over” on recreational

marijuana is an unfortunate example of Council over-reach. I am personally opposed to the

recreational sale of marijuana or psychedelic drugs. This is largely because I am concerned

that we do not have enough data properly evaluate their impact on the community as a

whole (and particularly in young people). Regardless of my opinion, the people made their

preference clear with the passage of Ballot Question 300. Now it is Council’s job to do its

part to oversee that industry and reevaluate our policies and statutes as new information

becomes available.