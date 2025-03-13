Colorado Springs D11 now requires parental consent when students want to change their names to match gender identity

A new policy adopted by Colorado Springs School District 11 will require parents be notified and consent when their student wants to change their name on school records to reflect their gender identity.

School board members said the policy is intended to comply with HB24-1039, a state law passed last year requiring schools to use a students’ chosen name that reflects their gender identity. But opponents said the new policy could “out” students before they are ready.

During the March 5 board meeting, Colorado Springs School District 11 Board President Parth Melpakam emphasized the school's obligation to keep parents informed about their children.

“We have an agreement with policy AKB that we as a school district will partner with parents and not keep secrets from parents about the education and care that the district provides for their child,” Melpakam said, referring to the school district’s policy on parental partnership.

Jaxon Hoskinson, a school advocate with LGBTQ+ student services group Inside Out Youth Services, was among many who spoke to the board during public comment in the lead up to the vote.

“The majority of members on this school board believe they can and should use their authority to intervene in private conversations that should take place at home,” Hoskinson said. “The majority of members on this board care more about making political statements than the safety of their students.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, using a chosen name can reduce suicidal ideation in youth by 29 percent, and reduce suicidal behavior a 56 percent.

Before the vote, Secretary Jason Jorgenson pushed back on the idea the policy is discriminatory.

"It's not discriminatory to enforce the policy solely for trans or gender non-confirming students,” Jorgenson said. “Because that's what this bill was written to tell us to do. If we didn’t have the bill we wouldn't even be having this discussion because we already have a policy on legal name change and on nicknames.”

Among the seven members of the D11 Board of Education, member Julie Ott was the lone “no” vote on adopting the policy.

“While we all agree parents have rights, as an individual, I believe children have rights. They should be respected,” Ott said. “Their dignity is at issue here for me. Children should be acknowledged. They should have a safe and affirming environment in our schools.”