Grass fire near Berthoud in Larimer County is contained, evacuations lifted

Updated at 4:11 p.m. on March 17, 2025.

Officials say a grass fire near Berthoud that had burned near the city limits is 100 percent contained. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents near Berthoud. Those evacuations have been lifted.

Our original story continues below.

As about 3:00 p.m. on Monday, the fire was estimated to be about 34 acres and was threatening structures in the area.

The blaze is currently burning slightly west of Berthoud, the 5300 block of West County Road 8E, near Dry Creek Reservoir and Carter Lake Reservoir—southwest of Loveland.

According to Jill Wilson, the chief of staff for Berthoud Fire Department, the fire department was first notified of the “fast moving grass fire” — which sparked amid dry, windy Red Flag Warnings across the state — around 1:08 p.m.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff, mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the 5300 block of West County Road 8E between County Road 23 on the east, going west to County Road 31 and between Homer Road on the north-south to County Road 6.

Voluntary evacuations also have been suggested for the 5300 block of West County Road 8E between North County Road 23 on the east going west to Highway 287 and between 42nd Street Southwest on the north and south to West County Road 8. This includes Lonetree Reservoir and Welch Reservoir.

According to Wilson, Loveland Fire Department has been dispatched to assist with fire mitigation efforts. She says that it is still unclear what sparked the grass fire.

Large animals can be evacuated to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

Residents can find more information and alerts at nocoalert.org.