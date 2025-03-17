Comedian Shane Gillis sets a new attendance record at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs

A stand-up comedy show featuring Shane Gillis broke the Broadmoor World Arena's single show performance record on Friday.

According to a spokesperson at the venue, a total of 9,109 people attended the comedian’s sold-out show.

It bests the previous record set by Sir Elton John during his March 17, 2017 performance of his “Wonderful Crazy Night” tour.

The venue has 7,343 fixed seats and enough room for an additional 2,000 chairs.

“It is a great honor to have the support of the community to bring top-name performers such as Shane Gillis to our magnificent city, Colorado Springs,” Dave Namesnik, General Manager of the Broadmoor World Arena said in a statement.

Gillis was in Colorado Springs for his “Shane Gillis Live” tour. His self-funded debut special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin was released in 2021, followed by Beautiful Dogs on Netflix in 2023. He co-hosts a podcast alongside comedian Matt McCusker.

In 2019, Gillis received notoriety for being hired by SNL and then fired within 4 days. The controversy was connected to clips from his podcast.