Political organizer selected to replace Sonya Jaquez Lewis in state senate

Democrat Katie Wallace, a political organizer from Longmont, will be Colorado’s newest state senator, filling a vacant seat in Boulder County due to the resignation of former Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

On Tuesday a Democratic vacancy committee selected Wallace over seven contenders for the solidly blue seat.

Jaquez Lewis resigned from SD 17 earlier this session amid an ethics investigation and allegations of mistreating legislative aides. She had two years left on her term, which means Wallace will need to run for the seat in 2026. Wallace won the first round of voting with about 60 percent of the vote. The district includes Erie, Longmont and Lafayette.

Wallace said she’s a renter and grew up in Lafayette and at the statehouse would prioritize affordable housing and environmental protections and work to reduce budget cuts in key areas like education and Medicaid.

Democrats hold a wide 23-12 majority in the State Senate but are one vote shy of a supermajority. As a vacancy replacement, Wallace’s appointment doesn’t change that.