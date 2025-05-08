Here’s what the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Colorado Springs will look like

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an artist’s rendering of what Colorado’s fourth LDS temple, located in Colorado Springs, will look like.

No groundbreaking date has been set for the 45,000 square foot temple, first announced among a list of 20 new church locations in 2023.

“The ordinances and covenants of the temple are of eternal significance,” said LDS President Russell M. Nelson at the time. “We continue to build more temples to make these sacred possibilities become a reality in each of your lives.”

The temple will be built on a nearly 19-acre plot on the north end of the city, near the Flying Horse Resort and golf course. A meeting house and utility building will also be constructed on the site.

Colorado Springs’ temple will join others in Denver and Fort Collins. A third Colorado temple in Grand Junction is currently under construction and is scheduled for dedication in October.

Despite having only two temples currently in operation in the state, a press release from the church said Colorado is home to nearly 150,000 LDS members in 310 congregations. Colorado’s first congregation was formed in January 1897.