Palmer Lake appoints new trustee

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees has appointed Michael Boyett to fill the seat left open by the resignation of the town's mayor and subsequent appointment of a trustee to the position of mayor.

Boyett was among a handful of people trustees interviewed over the past several months. He told the board he's worked in water utilities for close to 50 years and currently serves on the town's sanitation board.

The 4-2 vote came after a vote for another candidate, Planning Commissioner Michael Beeson, resulted in a 3-3 tie. A majority vote is needed to make the appointment.

Trustees cited Boyett's experience with water issues as an asset.

The town continues to grapple with whether or not to annex land for the purpose of a new giant Buc-ee's Travel Center off Interstate 25 just south of County Line Road.

During the interview process, trustees asked candidates how they would come to the question with an open mind.

"I would be able to participate with an open mind because I don't have all of the facts, but I'm not opposed," Boyett said. As a small community, "It's hard to afford many things that we need."

By contrast, trustees pointed out that Beeson had signed two of three recall petitions and a citizen initiative aimed at giving the public the right to vote on any proposed annexations.

Boyett was appointed and sworn in on Thursday. No one offered any comments during the public comment portion of the vote.

The special election for potentially recalling trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher, as well as the initiative regarding annexations, is set for Sept. 9.