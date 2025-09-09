It’s election day in Palmer Lake, with the fate of a proposed Buc-ee’s potentially on the line

A special election wrapping up today in the tiny town of Palmer Lake has the potential to shape the development of Northern El Paso County well into the future.

The election has its roots in a proposed plan to build a massive Buc-ee’s travel plaza just east of the town. Voters will decide whether or not to keep the path forward clear for the town to approve a flagpole annexation of the Buc-ee’s parcel, or change direction, by removing two trustees who’ve shown support for the project.

Of the more than 2,000 ballots sent out, 600 ballots had been returned to the city clerk by Sunday — a strong turnout so far for a special municipal election.

There is no in-person voting, though residents who don't already have a ballot can register or get a replacement ballot at town hall up to 7 p.m. tonight. They can also fill it out and cast it there. Overseas ballots must be postmarked by today, and received by Sept. 17.

What’s on the ballot:

The first two questions on the ballot are whether to keep or recall Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher from the town's board of trustees. They are the only two trustees left on the board who voted to consider the annexation last winter. Also on the ballot are replacement options should one or both of the recalls succeed. Those options are residents Roger Moseley, John Mable, and Elizabeth Harris.

Further down the ballot, voters will decide whether to put upcoming annexations to a vote. The results will become effective immediately and be retroactive by one year, ensuring the Buc-ee's project would have to go before the people for a future vote.

Briana Heaney/KRCC A "Yes, Yes, Yes" vote would recall the trustees and add a major hurdle to Buc-ee's proposed annexation.

How we got here

Late last year, the Texas-based travel plaza company asked Palmer Lake to annex the proposed site so it can have access to the town's water and services.

This was quickly met with controversy and opposition, leading to a lawsuit, numerous contentious town hall meetings, and finally, this special election.

Andrea Chalfin/KRCC News People inside the Palmer Lake town hall hold signs opposing a proposal that would add a Buc-ee's Travel Center to Palmer Lake. May 29, 2025

Opponents of the travel plaza, many of whom would live closest to the site but are not residents of the town, argue the massive gas station and convenience store would be an eyesore, a drain on already strained water sources, and congest traffic — among a list of other things.

Representatives from Buc-ee’s said the company will front the town money for needed infrastructure upgrades and generate sales tax revenue far into the future. They also argue the parcel will eventually be developed, regardless, noting the site is prime real estate, zoned for commercial use, right off the interstate that connects the two biggest cities in Colorado.

Most recently, and after months of the town officials moving forward with the proposal, it was dealt a blow last Wednesday when the town's planning commission recommended against the Buc-ee's annexation.

Who’s for and against it

In the most recent campaign finance filings, two groups that oppose the recalls and the ballot question have outspent the opposition — by 15 times.

In this small town election, the money spent as of late August had already reached close to $11 per registered voter, with $10.27 of that coming from the anti-recall side and $.70 from the Buc-ee’s opposition.