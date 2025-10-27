La Jara Buddhist Temple and Alamosa Spanish Cemetery in the San Luis Valley considered for historic designations

The La Jara Buddhist Temple in the San Luis Valley is among 75 new sites History Colorado is nominating for the National Register of Historic Places.

The La Jara Buddhist Temple opened in 1937 and served as a place of worship until 1993, according to a recent press release. The building also hosted youth Japanese cultural and language classes. Prominent members of Colorado’s Japanese Buddhist community were known to visit, such as Reverend Yoshitaka Tamai of Denver.

The Alamosa Spanish Cemetery is also being considered for historical designation, but it’s still pending final review. The cemetery opened in 1913 in response to segregated burials for Hispanos in other cemeteries. It continues to be cared for by community volunteers.

The additions mark the halfway point in History Colorado’s goal to identify and add 150 places that tell the stories of communities of color, women and LGBTQ+ Coloradans for the national list.

When the state agency did an audit in 2020, only 4 percent of sites on Colorado's Register of Historic Properties represented those types of under-recognized communities. That led the agency to create the Colorado Heritage for All initiative, which is focused on telling local stories that have previously been underrepresented.

History Colorado The Alamosa Spanish Cemetery. It's one of 75 locations considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

Of the 75 new sites located around the state, the community representation includes:

35% Black history

20% Asian American Pacific Islander history

13% Latino/Chicano history

10% LGBTQ+ history

Some locations are also intersectional, representing communities of color and women, the press release said.

The additions are part of the state's celebrations for Colorado’s 150th and America's 250th anniversaries next year.

The state is still accepting site recommendations for historical designation.

