Sole finalist for new president named for Colorado State University-Pueblo

The Colorado State University System Board of Governors has tapped the current head of Trinidad State College as its new president. Rhonda Epper rose to the top of a national search and is the sole finalist.

Epper became president of Trinidad State College in 2019 and had previously served in leadership roles with the Community College of Denver. She's also held positions with the Colorado Department of Higher Education and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

"We feel extremely fortunate to attract a sitting president who is already well-known and respected in Colorado," said CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank in a written statement. "Dr. Epper's knowledge and experience stand out in any candidate pool and make her uniquely well-qualified to guide CSU-Pueblo to the next level."

Courtesy Colorado State University System Dr. Rhonda Epper, the current president of Trinidad State College, is the sole finalist for the CSU-Pueblo presidency.

CSU System cites Epper's experience in fundraising, student achievement, and academic innovation as among her qualifications.

Colorado law requires notice of a sole finalist and a 14-day waiting period before entering into any sort of employment contract. The CSU Board of Governors is expected to meet later this month to formally appoint Epper.

Both Trinidad State and CSU-Pueblo are federally designated Hispanic Serving Institutions. According to CSU System, it has "consistently maintained the state's smallest equity gaps on most measures."

"I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to support the educational and workforce needs of Southern Colorado," Epper said in the announcement.

The national search began in August after a series of stakeholder meetings with CSU-Pueblo. The 12-member committee interviewed a dozen candidates and brought four in to interview.

Editor's note: The headline to this story has been updated to reflect that Epper has been named sole finalist for the position.