CPR Classical Presents: Holiday Brass!

Get ready to jingle all the way with our very own tuba-playing morning host, Kabin Thomas! He’ll tell you that Christmas carols and a lively brass ensemble are like the holiday dream team—think cookies and hot chocolate, but with a whole lot more brass!



Join Kabin on Tuesday, December 16th, for a festive treat as CPR Classical presents the Colorado Symphony's "Holiday Brass" concert. Throw on your most fabulous holiday attire—whether it’s ugly sweater chic or something sparkly—and let the Colorado Symphony’s brilliant brass section sweep you away with their incredible renditions of beloved carols, exciting new discoveries, and fun, fresh takes on Christmas classics. It’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Tickets start at just $57!