Cherry Creek schools superintendent resigns following ‘toxic culture’ investigation

Cherry Creek School District superintendent Christopher Smith announced his retirement Wednesday, following an investigation into allegations of a "toxic culture" within the district administration.

The retirement announcement comes in the wake of a series of reports from Denver7 Investigates, which included interviews with dozens of people familiar with the district. It comes a day after the board of education accepted his resignation.

Deputy superintendent Jennifer Perry has been named interim superintendent and will take over following Smith’s final day on Friday.

“This decision is guided by what has always mattered most to me: students and the long-term strength of this district,” Smith said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud to have led a district that truly values every student and works every day to ensure opportunity, belonging, and excellence for all.”

Cherry Creek is one of the largest districts in the state with more than 53,000 students and 9,000 employees.

Issue over complaints

Current and former staff claimed that the workplace issues were rooted in the relationship between Smith and his wife, Brenda Smith, who serves as the district’s chief human resource officer. Employees reported they had nowhere to go with professional complaints because of the relationship, according to Denver 7 reports.

While Smith did not directly address the specific allegations of toxicity, he noted that as the district enters its next phase, there is an "important opportunity to strengthen internal culture by deepening trust, transparency, and shared accountability."

The board announced Tuesday that it will conduct a full review of the claims regarding the district's culture. It will include a formal review of the district’s conflict of interest policy, contract reviews, travel policies and “overall culture.”

The board will begin the process to permanently replace Smith at its Feb. 6 study session.

Freeze on travel

Denver7 reported that as part of its initial response to the investigation, the board has already implemented a six-month freeze on all district-administration travel to allow for further fact-finding regarding administrative conduct and transparency.

Despite the controversy, board president Anne Egan thanked Smith for his leadership and guidance.

“We’ve had some tremendous achievements under Chris’ leadership,” she said.

She noted that during his tenure, Smith oversaw several initiatives. Those include the launch of Traverse Academy, the nation’s first mental health treatment facility operated by a school district, a pathway to help develop future teachers, an expansion of a strategic initiative ensure every student find a career or college pathway before graduation, and an investment of more than $1 billion into district schools and the community.