WIN: Lang Lang Beaver Creek Getaway!

He just dazzled the world at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. He performed at the historic re-opening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, superstar pianist Lang Lang is coming to Colorado for an intimate recital in Beaver Creek!

Clear your calendar—the Vilar Center wants to put you in the best seats in the house!

Enter now for your chance to win a luxurious getaway to see Lang Lang in recital on March 17 at the Vilar Center.

The prize package includes:

Two tickets to Lang Lang’s March 17 recital

Overnight accommodations in Beaver Creek

A restaurant gift card

Two Beaver Creek ski passes

Savor a delicious dinner, experience an unforgettable evening of Mozart, Beethoven, Albéniz, Granados, and Liszt, then wake up to a day on the slopes in one of Colorado’s most beautiful mountain villages.

Hurry—entries close Wednesday, February 18, at midnight.

Sonja Mueller/Aileen Waski

