Once confined to Denver and Colorado’s ski towns, Michelin Guide to now consider entire state

Whether or not the Pueblo slopper is worthy of dining’s top recognition remains to be seen, but a move announced Wednesday by the Michelin Guide will at least make the dish eligible for consideration.

The Michelin Guide, which awards the coveted Michelin stars to outstanding restaurants via an anonymous inspection process, will begin considering restaurants statewide for its 2026 edition. Previously, the Michelin Guide evaluated eateries in Denver, Boulder, and four of the state’s ritziest ski destinations — Aspen, Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.

In a release, Gov. Jared Polis said the change would bolster the state’s restaurant scene.

“Across Colorado, our diverse and delicious local restaurants strengthen local communities, encourage tasty entrepreneurship, and create important jobs. Michelin Guide’s expansion to cover the entire state will shine a spotlight on more communities and strengthen the entire restaurant industry,” Polis said.

The guide first expanded into Colorado in 2023 and since then 50 restaurants have earned some form of recognition, including one two-star restaurant, Denver’s The Wolf’s Tailor.

“We look forward to continuing to discover and promote dining establishments across the state, going beyond the main urban areas,” Michelin guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said in a statement.