Donate Real Estate to Support KRCC

KRCC accepts donations of Real Estate, through a partnership with Realty Gift Fund (RGF). You can start the donation process by calling RGF directly at 505-309-0811 or learn more online.

Over the years many of our supporters have asked if they can make charitable gifts of real estate to KRCC knowing that gifts of appreciated assets significantly improve their personal outcomes. We have always had to say “no thank you” due to the complexity and risk inherent in gifts of complex assets. Now we can say "yes." We have established a collaboration with Realty Gift Fund, a specialized nonprofit that dedicates its expertise to facilitating these types of gifts to America’s nonprofits. Through their special mission, gifts of real estate are simple, safe and rewarding for KRCC and our donors.

For answers to frequently asked questions check out the FAQ’s below. If you have additional questions, just give us a call at 800-722-4449!